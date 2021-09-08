BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bourne woman has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Cash To Go!” instant ticket game.

Pamela Mueller was early to pick up her takeout order and decided to purchase two of the “Cash To Go” instant tickets and scratched the $1 million winner.

She chose the cash option for her prize and received $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on putting a portion of her winnings toward buying a new vehicle.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Plymouth Shell on Home Depot Drive in Plymouth. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)