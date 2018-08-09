Cape Cod woman reunited with cat after 7 years

(WHDH) — A Cape Cod woman has been reunited with her beloved feline friend after seven years thanks to a microchip, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

Rebecca Collins West, of Dennis, never thought she would see Tigger again but an animal control officer scanned him for a microchip on July 31 and immediately contacted the phone number associated with it.

Collins West was “over the moon” when she learned Tigger had made his way home, according to the MSPCA.

“She picked him up within hours of us calling her, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook post.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)