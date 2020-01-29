Cape Cod’s first adult-use marijuana dispensary opening in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod’s first adult-use retail marijuana dispensary is opening in Provincetown on Wednesday.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will open a location at 170 Commercial St.

Normal hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday during the winter and early spring. Curaleaf will expand its hours to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the upcoming summer season.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for Feb. 6 at 11 am.

There is no onsite parking or shuttle; however, Curaleaf has dedicated bicycle racks located outside the store, which is within walking distance from all public parking lots in Provincetown.

Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Johnson said, “We are very excited to bring the first adult-use cannabis dispensary to Cape Cod. Provincetown is a vibrant community where we plan to hire over 30 people and become engaged with the cultural activities, charities and local initiatives that are important and make the Outer Cape and Provincetown so special.”

