Cape Cod’s first large-scale vaccination site opens Tuesday

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first large-scale coronavirus vaccination site on Cape Cod will begin administering doses of the vaccine to local residents on Tuesday.

About 600 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out at the site at Cape Cod Community College in Barnstable.

In addition to the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer shots, State Sen. Julian Cyr believes the J&J vaccine option is a critical tool that will help health officials immunize the region’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach residents.

“We now have a third and crucial tool in our vaccination tool kit,” Cyr said.

Cyr added that the “safe and effective” J&J vaccine represents a “profoundly encouraging development.”

Officials at the vaccination site plan to administer 600 more doses on Thursday.

The launch of the site comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Katie Taylor, a pharmacy technician on the Cape, says she hasn’t seen her par parents in a year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“My parents just got vaccinated, my fiancée, his parents just got vaccinated,” Taylor said. “I have not seen them in over a year. So, it’s exciting now. Finally something to look forward to.”

Dr. Shira Doron, infections disease chief at Tufts Medical Center, noted that it’s “very safe” for fully vaccinated people to get together.

“Even if there is so asymptomatic transmission going on, no one is likely to end up in the hospital or dead,” Doron explained.

J&J’s doses are easier to transport because they be stored at a comparably higher temperature, between 36 degrees and 46 degree.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)