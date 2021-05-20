Cape-goers urged to bring masks, just in case

Cape Cod officials are enthusiastic that the upcoming summer travel season will now unfold with most COVID-19 restrictions lifted by Memorial Day weekend, but they urged vacationers to be patient — plus pack their masks — as businesses face “lots of questions” transitioning out of the crisis.

Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday that while businesses “all feel like we can breathe a little easier” in the wake of Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that Massachusetts will fully reopen on May 29, many have contacted her to express some uncertainty about how to proceed.

“People are still asking, ‘What’s the rule, what’s the requirement?’ and the answer is there’s going to be very little requirement by the government. You have to create your own operating procedures if you want. If you’re a small B&B and you prefer your guests wear their masks inside, that’s totally up to you,” Northcross said during a Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force’s conference call.

Barnstable County will work in the coming weeks to make clear to travelers that they should still bring masks for their trips even after the mandate’s end because, as Northcross put it, they might encounter a “patchwork” of individual business requirements.

