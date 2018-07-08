YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A Cape Cod League baseball team honored fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon during a game on Sunday. Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox players lined the field, proudly displaying Sgt. Gannon’s name on their jerseys.

Fans made their way into the ballpark early to make donations and packed the stands for an officer who dedicated his life to protecting others.

The Cape Cod League presented the Yarmouth Police Foundation with a $5,000 check. The league hopes to raise more money throughout the summer season.

Yarmouth’s police chief threw out the pitch. The chief said Sgt. Gannon was a representation of the young baseball players, and it was only fitting to honor him there.

