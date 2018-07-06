Cape League baseball team hosting ‘Gannon Strong Night’ in honor of fallen Yarmouth police officer

The Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox are hosting a "Gannon Strong" night on Sunday.

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox will be hosting a memorial game Sunday in honor of fallen Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean M. Gannon.

The Cape Cod Baseball League team will host “Gannon Strong Night” at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The pre-game ceremony is expected to feature Yarmouth Police Department officers, a tribute to Gannon and his K-9 partner, Nero, and a $5,000 donation from the team.

Both the officers and the players will be wearing “Gannon Strong” game jerseys.

Spectators will be able to buy YPD K9 Pup Nero toys, the proceeds of benefit the department’s K-9 unit.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)