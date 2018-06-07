BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - An East Falmouth man is facing a child endangerment charge after police say he grabbed the wheel of the SUV he was riding in early Thursday morning and forced the driver to slam into a tree with a young child inside.

Barnstable police officers responding to a report of a Chevy Trailblazer into a tree on School Street about 2 a.m. found a man lying in the street with a back injury and a woman and her 5-year-old daughter wrapped in a blanket on the side of the road, according to a statement issued by Barnstable police Thursday morning.

When they looked inside the SUV, officers found Christopher Cobb, 33, suffering from a possible leg injury.

An investigation revealed Cobb, who was in the front passenger seat, “reached across the vehicle, grabbed hold of the steering wheel, and caused the vehicle to leave the roadway striking a large tree,” police wrote in the statement.

Cobb, the woman, and her daughter were taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated. The fourth occupant was taken to Falmouth Hospital.

Police say Cobb will be summonsed for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligently operating a motor vehicle to endanger, and wanton or reckless behavior creating risk of a child.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)