Cape official recommends ‘clever buoy’ solution to growing shark problem

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod official is recommending “smart buoy technology” as a possible solution to the region’s growing white shark problem.

Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty says he’s looking into the possibility of having Barnstable County seek both public and private grant funding to assist with the acquisition and deployment of so-called “smart buoys” in the wake of a deadly shark attack off Wellfleet last week.

“‘Smart buoy technology’ will directly assist in protecting members of the public at our respective beaches on the Outer-Cape, Lower-Cape, Mid-Cape and Upper-Cape as well as the Cape Cod Canal,” Beary wrote. “It employs state-of-the-art sonar technology which is able to distinguish the presence of sharks in the area and transmit that crucial data/information to lifeguards and decision-makers in a timely fashion. It is economical, environmentally friendly, and non-invasive in nature.”

