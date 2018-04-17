Cape residents line streets to honor fallen Yarmouth officer Sean Gannon

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of Cape Cod residents lined the streets of Yarmouth Tuesday to honor a fallen Yarmouth K-9 officer as his body was taken from Hyannis to a church in Yarmouth for his wake.

Police cruisers from across the Commonwealth took part in a procession for 32-year-old Sean Gannon, who was killed last Thursday while serving a warrant at a home in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable.

K-9 units from local police departments showing up for #Yarmouth k9 officer Sean Gannon killed in the line of the duty #7News pic.twitter.com/IAQoFX68Gy — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 17, 2018

The procession passed by Cape Cod Hospital, where doctors worked to save Gannon’s life. Many of those doctors were seen standing along the route in white coats.

Hundreds lining the road in front of Cape Cod Hospital awaing the procession for Officer Gannon. @7News pic.twitter.com/SJ1xyx8G5i — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) April 17, 2018

A visitation for Gannon is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, while a funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Both will take place at St. Pius X Roman Catholic church. The funeral Mass will be followed by a private burial.

More than 10,000 people, including 5,000 police officers from as far away as California and Florida, are expected to attend the wake and funeral.

Wives of local police officers spent time wrapping blue ribbons around the church where Gannon will be memorialized.

“I feel like this has affected the entire community and everyone is looking for something that they can do,” said CJ Brown, wife of a Barnstable police officer.

Wives of police officers decorate #Yarmouth church with blue ribbons ahead of Officer Gannon’s wake #7News pic.twitter.com/1fpmgQxego — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 17, 2018

The community showed its support for Gannon’s family and his police department before the procession, tying blue ribbons around tree and poles along the route. Houses had blue light bulbs lit up outside and “thin blue line” American flags hanging up.

Gannon was an 8-year veteran of the department. He was remembered in his obituary for his “high moral integrity, infectious humor, and collaborative work with colleagues.” He leaves behind a wife.

More than a dozen restaurants will also be donating food for after the funeral. Ted Zambelis, of the Yarmouth House Restaurant, said Gannon and his wife would always come in and he called it an “honor” to feed his department and family.

Gannon’s cruiser, parked outside the Yarmouth Police Station, has been covered in a blanket of flowers. His dog, Nero, also was shot but underwent surgery and is recovering.

