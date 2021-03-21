Cape town gets emergency testing sites after seeing positivity rates nearly 4 times state average

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials on the Cape are calling for more vaccines as they’ve seen a surge in coronavirus cases.

According to state data, Barnstable and Yarmouth are no classified as high risk for transmission after seeing several hundred new cases of the virus. While the most recent numbers show the state’s positivity rate as 1.95 percent, it’s 5.88 percent in Yarmouth and 7.49 percent in Barnstable.

Officials set up a pop-up testing site in Hyannis to monitor the virus and determine if the area is seeing a third wave.

“We have the town of Yarmouth, the town of Barnstable, all kind of entities working together to bring this, and then of course the state did send down the testing from Fallon to run these through the site,” said Erika Woods, deputy director of the Barnstable County Department of Health.

In the meantime, officials are asking people to take precautions and for the state to send more vaccines.

“What we really need is vaccine down here to address this issue,” said Bruce Murphy, director of public health for the town of Yarmouth. “And we’re hoping that the numbers the state receives from surveillance testing will show us that we need vaccines to reach out to both communities.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)