Cape vaccine consortium achieves ‘fast’ start

A regional vaccine consortium is “off to a fast and successful start” after running a successful soft opening at its Cape Cod Community College vaccination site, Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro said Thursday.

The combined effort between Cape health care providers, municipal governments and Barnstable County offered mostly second doses at its soft opening, and it will have capacity to administer more than 750 vaccines per day five days a week if supply allows once it is fully running.

“We believe we are reaching the at-risk population we need to reach,” Cyr said on a Thursday conference call hosted by the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force.

Barnstable County will still run other regional sites in addition to the consortium site, officials said.

Cyr said he believes Barnstable County will lead all counties across the state in percentage of population vaccinated in the next Department of Public Health report.

“Given that we have such a hefty portion of our population that’s over 65, that is encouraging, but we still have a ways to go,” Cyr said. “All of this is dependent on an adequate supply of vaccines by the commonwealth to the consortium partners.”

