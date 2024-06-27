BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Centerville woman was arrested on charges related to a murder in Barnstable Wednesday.

Juscelene Guedes, 29, of Centerville, was arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, to wit: knife.

Barnstable Police received report of a crash near a TD Bank on Route 28 in Hyannis just before 7:30 p.m.

“One of the occupants had an apparent stab wound to his chest,” Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’ office said in a statement. “The victim was transported to CCH in critical condition. At 8:36 p.m., the victim was determined no longer viable for resuscitation.”

Guedes was also a passenger in the car. She will be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court.

