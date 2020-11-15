Capitol Christmas tree traveling from Colorado to D.C.

The official Christmas tree of the U.S. Capitol is making a cross-country road trip.

The 55-foot Englemann Spruce comes from Colorado, and is the fourth tree from Colorado to be sent to the Capitol for the holidays.

“It’s a huge deal. It’s a phenomenal honor to be chosen to do this,” said Kimberlee Phillips of the U.S. Forest Service, adding that the tree is chosen ever year from 155 forests across the United States.

“It’s an honor,” said Butch Hanna, who is driving the tree. “I’ve drove a truck for 41 years and this is probably the neatest thing I’ve ever hauled.”

