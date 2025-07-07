ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro announced it will have murals painted to honor 11-year-old Olivia Knighton who died in a boating accident in 2023.

The zoo revealed a series of butterfly murals they intend on painting. The murals will show a garden full of butterflies.

Knighton’s father, Brad, is a former player on the New England Revolution and current Academy coach. He and his wife run the “Olivia Knighton Foundation.” The foundation funds child welfare, education, and animal protection.

Brad was at the announcement of the murals Monday.

“This is something that she cared about and loved dearly,” said Brad. “And for us, it’s another reflection of her in one of the places she loved the most. She was the most caring, gifting, loving, passionate kid that anybody would love to have.”

