Captain rescued as boat goes up in flames in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a man in Wareham Friday who says his boat went up in flames in the Cape Cod Canal.

Officers say the captain of the boat called in to say he lost power in both engines and was drifting into the canal.

Shortly after, the boat caught fire.

Several nearby fire departments responded to pull the captain to safety and put out the flames.

