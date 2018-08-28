Capuano, Pressley face off for 7th Congressional seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Democratic incumbent Michael Capuano is trying to push back a primary challenge from Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley in what’s shaping up to be a bruising battle in Massachusetts’ Seventh Congressional District.

If elected, Pressley says she’ll bring a new style of political leadership to the Bay State.

“I think these times require bold, activist leadership,” she told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti.

The two candidates admit that they’ll likely vote the same way on Tuesday but Capuano is making it a point to highlight his 20 years of experience and know how.

“Experience matters, and it should,” he told Sacchetti. “It’s a matter of knowing what your’e doing and having a good record. If you’re still doing what the people of this district want, then time in office is not an issue.”

Pressley feels that it’s time for a fresh voice and a new perspective.

“I think although we might vote the same, we will lead differently,” she said. “It’s being inclusive and intentional about coalition building. It’s engaging the community proactively.”

Should Democrats take back the House in November, Capuano could gain powerful positions on the transportation and financial services committees.

“What that means is Massachusetts will have a bigger voice when those debates come up,” Capuano said.

Pressley says she’d work hard to be a strong advocate.

“Issues that I’ve dedicated my life to addressing — economic equality, the wealth and wage gap, structural racism and gun violence — are all worsening.”

Both candidates say they would resist President Donald Trump’s policies.

“I’m an activist leader and I’m a problem solver,” Pressley said. “What these times require is activist leadership.”

“Especially with Donald Trump in the White House, I think most of my constituents would want someone who is a proven fighter against the policies he’s tried to institute,” Capuano said.

Pressley is calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished, while Capuano feels the problem with the agency is how it’s being managed by the White House.

