Capuano, Pressley making final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s election

With the state’s Democratic primary elections just days away, Seventh Congressional District candidates Mike Capuano and Ayanna Pressley are spending the holiday weekend making a final push for votes.

Incumbent Rep. Capuano has represented Massachusetts in congress for the past 20 years.

“We’re just doing all of the things we’re supposed to be doing,” Capuano said. “Got our heads down, our eyes open, and trying to touch all of the people we haven’t yet touched, re-touch those we have, trying to get them out to make sure they know election day is Tuesday and please come out and vote.”

Capuano is up against Pressley, Boston city councilor, who also hit the streets on Sunday trying to rally for votes.

Pressley said that, if elected, she will provide a fresh voice and new style of political leadership.

“I’m excited. I’m feeling invigorated and very encouraged by the response out there, and just really proud of what we’ve built over the past six months,” Pressley said.

Both candidates say they would resist President Donald Trump’s policies.

