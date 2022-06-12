REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a chaotic scene in Revere Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a utility pole, the aftermath of which forced several lanes of traffic to be closed.

Officers arrived at the scene to find telephone wires dangling over Squire Road and the pole resting atop a nearby building.

Squire Road was fully reopened by the early morning.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

