The defense attorneys of the man accused of driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple Store in 2022 said in court Tuesday that AI software may have led to the crash.

Bradley Rein, 53, is facing new charges after a grand jury voted last month to indict him on second-degree murder in connection with the crash that killed a 65-year-old man and injured 22 others in November 2022.

Prosecutors said there were no signs the brakes were applied before the crash. Rein’s attorneys said they had evidence that AI software may have caused unintended acceleration of the car.

Rein initially pleaded not guilty to one charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

His next hearing is set to take place next month.

