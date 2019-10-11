LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyoming (WHDH) — A car that hit a patch of black ice and spun out of control almost struck a sheriff’s deputy conducting a traffic stop in Wyoming.

Dashcam video showed the car skidding on black ice before it began spinning toward the deputy who was standing alongside his patrol car.

The deputy jumped out of the way as the car failed to stop.

The car eventually corrected itself without hitting anything or anyone.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be aware of black ice as temperatures drop.

