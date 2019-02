FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car barreled into the storefront of a 7-Eleven in Falmouth Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the Locust Street store discovered that the car had smashed the storefront window.

No injuries were reported.

Car crashes into storefront. This morning a car drove into the 7-Eleven storefront on Locust Street. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/mdIVNvtRNZ — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) February 19, 2019

