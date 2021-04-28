OKLAHOMA CITY (WHDH) — A car made a smashing entrance into a school in Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash found the vehicle halfway into a classroom, leaving behind extensive damage.

There were no reported injuries.

School officials told KOCO that the driver accidentally put their vehicle into the wrong gear when parking and slammed into the building.

