SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car barreled into a Domino’s in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 905 Summer Ave. found a Subaru Impreza crashed into the building, leaving behind significant damage.
Fire officials said that no one was trapped inside the vehicle but did not say if anyone was injured.
