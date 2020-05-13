SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car barreled into a Domino’s in Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 905 Summer Ave. found a Subaru Impreza crashed into the building, leaving behind significant damage.

Fire officials said that no one was trapped inside the vehicle but did not say if anyone was injured.

SFD “ On Scene “ 905 Summer Ave car into building. No entrapment. pic.twitter.com/leu1CxBZ8x — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) May 13, 2020

