Car barrels into home in New Bedford, nearly hits 78-year-old woman

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a home in New Bedford Thursday afternoon, narrowly missing the homeowner who was in her bedroom.

Judith Rego was taking a break from waxing her living room floor when the vehicle crashed into her one-story ranch on Park Avenue.

“All of the sudden I heard this explosion,” she said. “The car went through my living room, my dining room, and half of my bedroom.”

The 72-year-old remains in good spirits after losing her home to the bad crash.

“I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful,” she said. “You know, a house can be replaced but people can’t.”

The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt, New Bedford North District Fire Chief Jeff Pothier said.

She allegedly told police her accelerator got stuck and she couldn’t stop.

“She must’ve been going at a high rate of speed,” Pothier said. “She went up through the foundation and upright through that house and she landed on her side.”

Regos says the extensive damage to her house was covered by insurance.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)