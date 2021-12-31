NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car barreled into a restaurant in New Bedford on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the crash found the front of La Candela on County Street sustained significant damage after getting hit by a car.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)