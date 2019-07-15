Car break-in suspects arrested in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman from Lawrence are facing criminal charges after authorities say they were caught breaking into cars in Andover early Monday morning.

An officer on patrol near the Shawsheen Heights neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. arrested Anthony J. Matkivich and Natasha Diaz, both 29, on two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, according to Andover police.

Police say Diaz and Matkivich entered three unlocked cars. It is unclear if anything was taken.

“I also want to remind residents of the importance of securing their vehicles and removing any valuable,” Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said in a statement.

Andover police are investigating 10 similar car break-ins in the area that occurred last week,

Diaz and Matkivich were set to face a judge later in the day.

