CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames after striking a pole in Chelsea Monday night.

Video from the scene on Annese Street shows the fire raging from down the street. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish those flames however, the front end of the car was totally smashed in and the windshield shattered.

People who live nearby say they felt the impact of the crash.

“It shook the whole house, it shook the power lines, it shook my powerlines,” said Paul Beane. “The car immediately exploded at that point set right on fire.”

There has been no word on any injuries or what caused this crash.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)