Car bursts into flames after crashing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames Tuesday after it veered off Route 190 in Lancaster and crashed into a wooded section of the median.

Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from a badly charred vehicle.

The driver, a 71-year-old Fitchburg man, was assisted out of the car before it went up in flames, state police said.

The man was taken UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

No additional details were available.

