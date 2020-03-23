WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a bush and caught on fire in West Boylston early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a car fire on Valley Forge Circle around 3:30 a.m. learned a car had gone out of control and burst into flames after crashing into a bush outside of a home.

A person who lives inside the house told 7NEWS that the car came within feet of her bedroom.

There were no injuries reported, according to the West Boylston Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)