DORCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames after crashing into a deer in Dorchester, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 118 found heavy flames and smoke coming from the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

The road was temporarily closed for a short period of time.

No additional information has been released.

Members of #NHSP #TroopF and Rumney Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash involving a deer that resulted in a 🔥 on Rt. 118 in Dorchester.

No injuries but the road was temporary closed for a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/rYJ5kBEMjH — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) May 18, 2021

