Car bursts into flames after knocking down power pole in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver who struck a power pole in Dorchester late Tuesday night managed to escape from their vehicle before it burst into flames, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a transformer pole in the area of New England and Southern avenues around 9:30 p.m. found the pole with live, high-powered lines laying across the car and a fence, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The driver miraculously escaped before the car became engulfed in seven-foot flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters got the fire under control after Eversource shut down the power lines. Crews could be seen fixing the transformer pole into Wednesday morning.

The fire scorched the paint off the car, disintegrated its roof, and melted its metal body.

Authorities are no working to track down the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

@BostonFire did what they do best getting a Dorchester car fire under control. Thanks to @EversourceMA , they were able to do this safely with the power lines shut down. BFD-FIU , BFD-Hazmat & @bostonpolice were on scene to investigate. pic.twitter.com/VSl6pBghfW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 22, 2020

Tonight in Dorchester on New England and Southern Av. , a car crashed into a transformer pole causing it to dislodge from ground, coming down across the car and fence w/ live high powered lines. The driver was miraculously able to escape before car burst into flames. pic.twitter.com/4SbGGjq4p0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 22, 2020

