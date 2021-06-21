CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames after a driver slammed into a utility pole in Chelsea on Monday night.

Video from the scene on Annese Street shows the fire raging. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish those flames, revealing the front end of the car that was totally smashed in and the windshield shattered.

People who live nearby say they felt the impact of the crash.

“It shook the whole house, it shook the power lines, it shook my power lines,” said Paul Beane. “The car immediately exploded at that point set right on fire.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

