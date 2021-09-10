DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car traveling through Dudley caught fire and burst into flames late Thursday night.

Crews responding to a report of a car fire in the area of Mill Road and Route 131 shortly before 11 p.m. found a white sedan that was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Dudley Fire Department.

It took about 1,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, officials said.

Everyone inside the car was able to escape without injury.

