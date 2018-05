A car burning on the side of Route 3 in Duxbury Wednesday morning. Courtesy Duxbury Fire Department.

DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - A car burst into flames on the side of the highway in Duxbury Wednesday morning, forcing fire officials to temporarily close a section of Route 3.

Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire about 7:30 a.m. quickly extinguished the burning car, officials said on Twitter.

DXFD Engine 2 arrives to a fully involved engine compartment of a passenger vehicle this morning at 7:30. DXFD quickly knocked down the fire. Route 3 was temporarily closed down while firefighters worked. Route 3 is back open. #Traffic #fire #DXFD pic.twitter.com/MgoYREQQky — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) May 2, 2018

