MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Medford Saturday night, according to the Medford Fire Department.

Crews responded into the scene on Washington Street and found flames burning through the front of the car, leaving it charred.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

