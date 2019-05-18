Car bursts into flames in NH neighborhood

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — A car traveling through Pelham, New Hampshire, burst into flames Saturday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Marsh and Mammoth roads found heavy flames shooting from the vehicle, according to the Pelham Police Department.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

No additional details were immediately available.

