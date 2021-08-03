PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car burst into flames in Pelham, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported car fire on Bridge Street near the Dracut, Massachusetts line found a vehicle with heavy flames and smoke pouring out of it.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

At 1047 today the @PelhamNHFireDep responded to a car fire on Bridge Street at the Dracut, MA line. Our officer assisted with traffic at the scene. #pelhamnh #fire #carfire #pelhamnhfire #pelhamnhpolice pic.twitter.com/PZEh7d3rTD — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) August 3, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)