PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car burst into flames in Pelham, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a reported car fire on Bridge Street near the Dracut, Massachusetts line found a vehicle with heavy flames and smoke pouring out of it.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)