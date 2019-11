ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames on Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to the highway just before exit 3B found the car on fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The right two lanes are closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Car fire 🔥, I-95 SB in #Attleboro, just prior to x.3B. No injuries. Right two lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/CQRTMeJOij — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)