WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames on Route 128 in Woburn during the Friday morning commute.

Crews responding to the fire on the southbound side of the roadway near the exit for Route 38 found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the blaze and the car was towed from the scene.

The incident caused backups on Route 128.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

