Car bursts into flames on Route 24 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Route 24 in Bridgewater was closed Thursday after a car burst into flames, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway before around 12:40 p.m. found a vehicle that was engulfed by fire, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze, which broke out near Exit 16.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were available.

#MAtraffic Car Fire 🔥, Rte 24 NB prior to x.16 (Rte 106) in #WestBridgewater. Right two lanes closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 10, 2019

Lots of smoke at a car fire burns on Rt 24 in Bridgewater. @MassStatePolice on the scene. One lane getting by Northbound. pic.twitter.com/TAvJ2OkDc2 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 10, 2019

