Car bursts into flames outside of Canton High School

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car parked outside of Canton High School burst into flames just as students were being dismissed on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the school at 900 Washington St. quickly extinguished the flaming SUV, according to the Canton Fire Department.

No students or staff were injured in the fire.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Engine 3 Crew made quick work of the fully involved vehicle fire in front of the Canton High School this afternoon during dismissal. No injuries to any students or staff. pic.twitter.com/n0Hm8NdFwg — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) April 29, 2021

