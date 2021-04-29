Car bursts into flames outside of Canton High School

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car parked outside of Canton High School burst into flames just as students were being dismissed on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the school at 900 Washington St. quickly extinguished the flaming SUV, according to the Canton Fire Department.

No students or staff were injured in the fire.

There were no additional details immediately available.

 

