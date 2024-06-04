AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car carrier holding two vehicles rolled onto its side during a crash in Avon Tuesday afternoon.

The carrier was traveling on Route 24 when it crashed. Emergency crews got the truck back upright, but SKY7-HD spotted damage on the sides of the two cars still strapped to the top of the trailer.

The crash stopped traffic for miles down the highway.

No additional information was immediately available.

