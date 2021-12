BOSTON (WHDH) - A car carrier jackknifed on an overpass near South Station in Boston on Tuesday night.

The car carrier could be seen turned sideways on the roadway with the rear of one car on the carrier hanging slightly over the overpass.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

