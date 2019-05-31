Car carrier overturns on ramp to I-495 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car carrier hauling several vehicles overturned on a ramp to Interstate 495 in Westborough on Friday afternoon.

The Westborough Fire Department tweeted photos of the crash on the ramp from Route 9 west to I-495 to south.

The ramp will be closed until further notice. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

* Traffic Alert * Westborough Fire and @MassStatePolice have the ramp from Route 9 west to I495 South closed due to a crash. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/a2haDE4ifA — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 31, 2019

