Car carrier rolls over on Mass Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Slick conditions made for a dangerous drive in Framingham Wednesday, where a car carrier tipped over, sending three cars crashing onto the Mass Pike.

The crash happened on the Mass Pike near Route 30. The driver of the car carrier said another car hit him and he lost control. The driver said the cab separated and he ended up on the side of the road as the three cars fell off the carrier.

State Police said seven tow trucks were needed to clear the road. No one was injured.

Over on Central Street in Framingham, a box truck crashed into a utility pole, bringing down live wires. The driver said he was cut off and when he slammed on his brakes, he lost control. The driver was stuck in the truck for an hour before power was cut off and he coudl be rescued.

Police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads as temperatures drop.

