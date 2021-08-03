TORRINGTON, Conn. (WHDH) — A car carrier that lost its brakes barreled through a Connecticut neighborhood, striking numerous vehicles last Thursday.

Video shared by state police showed the car carrier speeding down the street before it slammed into multiple cars in Torrington.

“This frightening video serves as a reminder to all Connecticut drivers to be aware of their surroundings and the traffic around them at all times,” state police wrote on Facebook.

The driver in front of the car carrier was able to avoid being struck and pulled off the road safely because they were paying attention, according to state police.

Torrington police say there were no serious injuries reported.

