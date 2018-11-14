Car carrier truck clips ceiling in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck carrying new Subaru vehicles clipped the ceiling of the O’Neill Tunnel Wednesday morning, less than a week after a tractor-trailer was torn apart in a similar incident.

Video shared by MassDOT showed the truck traveling in a middle lane on the southbound side of Interstate 93 before an SUV on the top tier of the carrier crashes into the overhanging Exit 24 sign to Logan Airport and Government Center.

The driver could then be seen pulling off to the side of the tunnel as traffic slowed behind the truck.

The roof of the SUV that hit the sign was crushed and the windshield was shattered, according to a photo provided by transportation officials.

Last Thursday, a tractor-trailer traveling through the tunnel made contact with the ceiling near Exit 20, sending debris flying all over the road.

Many cars were forced to swerve out of the way at the last minute when the truck came to a screeching stop.

Tractor-trailer clips ceiling in O'Neill Tunnel, prompting heavy traffic delays on I-93 south heading into Boston (Video: MassDOT) https://t.co/bMiYn4bBut #7News pic.twitter.com/6qVf6pfGlr — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) November 8, 2018

The crash led to traffic delays of nearly two hours during the morning commute.

