BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a toll booth in Bedford, N.H. and caught fire Thursday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police confirmed.
Several lanes were closed on the Everett Turnpike Southbound as police and fire crews were on scene.
All lanes were back open as of 6:05 p.m., police said.
No information was immediately available about the driver’s condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
