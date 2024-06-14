BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a toll booth in Bedford, N.H. and caught fire Thursday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police confirmed.

Several lanes were closed on the Everett Turnpike Southbound as police and fire crews were on scene.

All lanes were back open as of 6:05 p.m., police said.

No information was immediately available about the driver’s condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Several lanes are closed on the F.E Everett Turnpike Southbound at the Bedford tollbooth due to a vehicle fire. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/z7pzvKAWbE — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 13, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)