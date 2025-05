ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a car crashed into a utility pole in Attleboro.

Officials say the impact split the pole in half and the car caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out but not before it spread to nearby trees and brush.

Investigators say the driver has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

